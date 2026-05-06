Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Chori', Says Every Sixth BJP MP Won Through Manipulated Mandate 2

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that every sixth BJP MP in the Lok Sabha won through “vote chori” and questioning whether they should be called “ghuspethiya” in the party’s own terminology.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also claimed that the BJP would fail to secure even 140 seats in the Lok Sabha if elections were held fairly today.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi alleged that electoral manipulation was being used to capture both individual seats and entire governments. “Through vote theft, sometimes individual seats are stolen, and at other times, an entire government. Of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP secured the seat through vote chori,” he said.

वोट चोरी से कभी सीटें चुराई जाती हैं, कभी पूरी सरकार।



लोकसभा के 240 BJP सांसदों में से, मोटे तौर पर हर छठा सांसद वोट चोरी से जीता है। पहचानना मुश्किल नहीं – क्या उन्हें BJP की भाषा में “घुसपैठिए” कहें?



और हरियाणा? वहाँ तो पूरी सरकार ही “घुसपैठिया” है।



जो संस्थाएँ अपनी जेब में… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2026

He further targeted the BJP over the political situation in Haryana, alleging that the entire state government was formed through manipulated means. Gandhi claimed institutions responsible for handling voter lists and the electoral process were being controlled remotely by the ruling party.

“Their real fear is the truth. If fair elections were held, they would not be able to win even 140 seats today,” he asserted.

A day earlier, Gandhi had described the BJP’s victories in the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam as a “theft” of the public mandate and termed it a major step in what he called the saffron party’s mission to weaken Indian democracy.

Backing the defeated All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Gandhi urged political parties not to indulge in “petty politics” over the electoral outcome. “This is not about one party or another. This is about India,” he had said in another post on X.

The BJP recently ended the TMC’s long rule in West Bengal and also retained power in Assam for a third consecutive term in the Assembly elections.