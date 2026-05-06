CEC Orders Immediate Arrests Over Post-Poll Violence in Bengal After BJP’s Massive Victory 2

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday directed authorities to immediately arrest those involved in post-poll violence and vandalism in West Bengal following reports of deadly clashes after the Assembly election results.

According to an official, the Election Commission issued the directive after two people were killed in alleged incidents of post-poll violence on Tuesday, while several party offices across the state were vandalised.

The CEC instructed the West Bengal chief secretary, director general of police, Kolkata police commissioner, district magistrates, superintendents of police and officials of central armed police forces to maintain continuous patrolling in sensitive areas.

“Those responsible for inciting violence and carrying out acts of vandalism must be arrested immediately,” the official said, quoting the CEC’s instructions.

The Election Commission also emphasised the need for strict and swift enforcement of law and order to prevent further unrest.

The directive comes amid rising concerns over violence in several parts of the state after the declaration of results. A senior police officer said authorities have been placed on high alert and instructed to deal firmly with any attempt to disturb peace.

Security arrangements have been intensified across districts, with state police and central forces carrying out coordinated patrolling and monitoring operations to prevent any escalation.

The Assembly elections in West Bengal were held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting took place on May 4.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory by winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state.