Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt to Form Expert Panel for Slum Act Audit 2

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to constitute an expert committee within four weeks to conduct a performance audit of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act.

A bench comprising Justices G S Kulkarni and Advait Sethna observed that the Act needs to be made more efficient to help achieve the “distant dream” of a slum-free Mumbai and other major cities in the state.

The court passed the order while hearing a suo motu petition initiated following directions from the Supreme Court of India to review the functioning and implementation of the legislation.

While pronouncing its verdict, the high court said several critical issues concerning the implementation of the Act require serious consideration by the authorities responsible for enforcing it.

The bench observed that ideal town-planning principles appear to have taken a backseat, particularly on public lands, and stressed the need for urgent reforms.

The court directed that the expert panel should comprise adequate members capable of conducting a comprehensive performance audit to make the Act more effective and help the government move towards the objective of slum-free urban centres.

Highlighting the current urban situation, the court remarked that the persistence of large slum pockets reflects the “abysmal progress” of town planning standards expected from an international city like Mumbai.

“Any town planning which does not sail with the times is questionable,” the bench observed.

The high court further noted that despite multiple efforts over the years, authorities have failed to eradicate slums in Mumbai and called for a more scientific, area-wise and systematic approach to redevelopment and urban planning.

Describing the task as “herculean”, the court said it was not impossible if the authorities demonstrated determination, strong political will and a genuine commitment to public welfare as Mumbai continues to evolve in the 21st century.