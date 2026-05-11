WFI Bars Vinesh Phogat From Domestic Events Till June 2026, Issues Show-Cause Notice 2

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has issued a detailed show-cause notice to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, accusing her of indiscipline and violations of anti-doping regulations, while declaring her ineligible to participate in domestic competitions until June 26, 2026.

The federation stated that the two-time World Championships medallist failed to comply with the mandatory six-month notice period required under United World Wrestling (UWW) Anti-Doping Rules for athletes returning from retirement. As a result, Vinesh will be unable to compete in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, which began on Sunday and was expected to mark her return to the mat.

In the 15-page notice, the WFI alleged that Vinesh’s conduct had caused “lasting damage to the reputation of Indian wrestling” during the 2024 Paris Olympics and violated provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping regulations.

The federation sought her explanation on multiple charges, including her disqualification from the Paris Olympics after failing to make weight, alleged whereabouts failures under anti-doping rules, and competing in two weight categories during the March 2024 selection trials held under the IOA-appointed ad-hoc committee.

According to the notice, the International Testing Agency (ITA), acting on behalf of UWW, informed WFI on May 4, 2026 about a “missed test” linked to an unsuccessful doping control attempt on December 18, 2025. The federation also referred to an earlier whereabouts failure notice issued by NADA in September 2024 after officials allegedly failed to locate her at her declared residence in Sonipat for an out-of-competition test.

WFI said that under Article 5.7 of the UWW Anti-Doping Rules, athletes returning from retirement must notify UWW at least six months in advance and remain available for testing during that period. The federation claimed Vinesh had not fulfilled these conditions.

The notice further highlighted the controversy surrounding her disqualification from the Paris Olympics. Vinesh had reached the women’s 50kg final after defeating Japanese wrestling star Yui Susaki, but was disqualified before the gold medal bout after being found 100 grams overweight during the second weigh-in. The WFI said the incident cost India a “certain Olympic medal” and led to widespread negative publicity.

The federation also questioned her participation in both the 50kg and 53kg categories during the March 2024 selection trials in Patiala, alleging it violated UWW rules permitting wrestlers to compete in only one weight category. Complaints received by WFI reportedly alleged that the trials were delayed after Vinesh demanded written assurance for another trial in the 53kg category before the Paris Olympics.

The WFI has asked Vinesh to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against her under provisions related to indiscipline, unsportsmanlike conduct and actions prejudicial to the interests of the federation and the sport. She has been given 14 days to respond to the notice.