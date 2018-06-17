Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said schemes like Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Stand Up India are helping in greater financial inclusion.

Addressing the fourth meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the prime minister stressed on the need to tackle the issue of economic imbalances on a priority basis.

He said that under the Center’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, around 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres are being constructed and about 10 crore families will be provided health insurance worth of 5 lakh rupees every year.

He further said that the Indian Economy has grown at the rate of 7.7 percent and it is now a challenge to take this growth rate to double digits for which many more important steps have to be taken.

Raising concern on the condition of the farmers, the prime minister said one of the major agenda of the meeting is doubling farmers’ income.

Apart from that, he said the government will also focus on the development of aspirational districts, Ayushman Bharat, Mission Indradhanush, Nutrition Mission and celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The prime minister also assured the Chief Ministers from flood-affected States to provide all assistance.