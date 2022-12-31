Image: ANI

Nine people were killed and more than 15 others injured after an SUV rammed into a bus in Navsari, Gujarat in the early hours of Saturday, according to police.

“On the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, an accident took place between a bus and an SUV. A total of nine people have died and several people have got injured. The accident took place around 4 am,” Deputy Superintendent of Police VN Patel told to agencies.

Of the nine persons traveling in the SUV, eight died on the spot along with the driver of the luxury bus, he said.

Those traveling in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar and they were on their way back to their hometown from Valsad. The passengers of the bus hailed from Valsad.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives due to the road accident and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each deceased.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families. Shah said, “The road accident in Gujarat’s Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration immediately treats the injured, praying for their speedy recovery.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Navsari. He tweeted, “The road accident tragedy in Navsari saddens me. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured.”