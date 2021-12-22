Hallucinated Amit Shah gave dopamine to BJP in Maharashtra

Amit Shah came to Pune and gave a dirty hose to his workers. This so-called messiah leader of BJP and his Maharashtra cadres started amusing each other, in the name of imposition of the President’s rule in the state. As If the constitutional head of the country is sitting right in their house with rubber stamps. Mr Amit Shah raised many questions on the state government and went on giving warnings to Shiv Sena. He should understand that the country is going through several crises. Law and order have already collapsed in many states. In the northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister needs to pay extra attention. But his selective target in Maharashtra. This is an indication that Maharashtra is doing excellent and that has rattled not only the opposition in the state but also their leader lords in the central government.

During his speech, Shah has spewed all the venom only at Shiv Sena challenging them on various fronts. He said similar things in West Bengal, and we all know how BJP had to face a humiliating defeat. In yesterday’s Kolkata Municipal Election, BJP could not win even ten seats. Will the President’s rule be imposed there too? Amit Shah’s prejudice has forced him to talk all irrelevant but that is not enough to destabilize the Maharashtra government. If Amit Shah deliberates to decimate Maha Vikas Aghadi, then he is greatly mistaken.

In fact, the son of the Union Minister of Uttar Pradesh crashed and killed 13 farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, the home minister should have acted promptly but he chose to guard the minister. Mind it the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri did not occur because of negligence or callousness, but it was a planned conspiracy or attempt to murder. The SIT team has revealed the cruellest side of Uttar Pradesh violence but Shah has no nerve to speak on this issue.

If Mr Shah was not the home minister and if he did not have armours like CBI, ED, Income Tax, NCB, he could have never been able to speak such language today. The freedom of expression of BJP opponents has been suppressed all over the country, but in Maharashtra everyone’s freedom is unhindered. They are taking all the liberty to talk gibberish against the ruling government and its leaders.

Shah was scratching BJP’s unsettled wound again and again; he is unable to recover from the loss of power in the state. The pain and disgrace were evident in his speeches. He said Shiv Sena cheated them for power; he challenged us to show courage by contesting elections alone. I am really surprised to see the oblivious side of Shah, by now he must know that the Shiv Sena has grown up playing on the tales of such opponents. When no one was ready to go with Bharatiya Janata Party, it was the Shiv Sena who carried them on their shoulders across the urban and rural Maharashtra. But Mr Shah seems to have forgotten all these developments.

In 2014, in spite of being president of BJP then, he broke ties with the Hindutva Shiv Sena. At that time Shiv Sena fought alone. Shiv Sena does not have to resort to investigative agencies to fight their battle. Shiv Sena prides the truth. Many political parties have experienced this from time to time. I can understand the frustration of Amit Shah, despite all efforts; he could not puncture the three-wheeler government of Maharashtra.

If Maha Vikas Aghadi is a three-wheeler rickshaw, what should we call the central government; a car that goes into the ditch? In the year 2024, there will be a brake failure of this car. The desperation of the BJP leaders of Maharashtra is also understandable, but it is surprising when the Home Minister of the country starts speaking in the same despair. The Union Home Ministry does not leave a single opportunity to put the Maharashtra government in trouble. Sometimes I feel they all are living in some kind of hallucination.

If Shiv Sena is greedy for power, then why did Devendra Fadanvis rush to Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony in the early morning, while people of Maharashtra were yet to get out of their bed? Someone should ask BJP whether next time they will take oath at the break of dawn like last time. After 80 hours Devendra Fadnavis had to resign. This comedy show was witnessed by entire Maharashtra.

The Governor was not ready to accept the recommendations of the government with 170 MLAs; he had snatched the constitutional rights of the 12 MLAs of the Legislative Council. Dear Home Minister, It is easy to give a speech on how to run the state government, but there is no picture of the Union Home Ministry respecting the law and the Constitution in the matter of Maharashtra.

Your only aim is to make BJP’s chief minister but in Maharashtra, as a state, your government never showed any interest. Let me tell you the post of Chief Minister in Maharashtra is not vacant for the next 25 years. Do not make an illegal attempt to vacate the seat, it would backfire.

Chandrakant Dada Patil said Modi is a very restrained leader, otherwise, it will not take long to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra. On what basis does Mr Patil say so? Patil expressed grief that the Thackeray government was continuously insulting the governor. It is not the Thackeray government but the Modi government at the Center demeaning him by instructing the Governor to reject the decisions and recommendations of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. They are using him as a tool to harass the state government. You are placing a gun on the governor’s shoulder and firing your target, Shiv Sena fights from the front.

According to Mr Amit Shah, 11 and a half crore people will decide whether to heed Shiv Sena or not. The people of the country are protesting against inflation and unemployment, but the central government is turning deaf. Instead of giving a hollow challenge to Shiv Sena, please enter Ladakh and fight Chinese forces and accept the challenge to throw them out. That is in the interest of the nation. The bloodshed, sacrifice of soldiers continues in Kashmir. Since the home minister of the country is only interested in state politics, the enemies on the border pose a threat to the nation.

Allegations of corruption and malpractice are made without evidence. To discredit the Thackeray family and the government by giving political colour by using cases like Sushant Singh Rajput. In this case, without any reason, the Opposition made the first attack on the sovereignty of Maharashtra by infiltrating the CBI. Param Bir Singh was appointed as the Police Commissioner of Thane during the Fadnavis government. He was working tirelessly for the victory of the BJP in the Kalyan-Dombivali-Thane Municipal Corporation elections.

Param Bir later became the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai. He accused the then home minister of the state (Anil Deshmukh). It has become clear who is behind this. Anil Deshmukh was jailed by the ED on the charges of Param Bir Singh. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law is also in custody. Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs are being threatened through central investigation agencies. Cabinet Ministers, Nawab Malik’s son-in-law jailed by NCB in a false case. NCB officer Sameer Wankhede was supported by the Opposition. False allegations were made against Aditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar. Income tax raids on Pawar’s relatives. The efforts taken by the Opposition to quell the strike of ST workers in Maharashtra are indescribable. In Amravati, communal riots erupted and created tension in the atmosphere. In spite of all this, our government is working for the development of the state and its people. I challenge Amit Shah to execute his duties as Home Minister rather than remaining a political campaigner. The nation needs more attention than the BJP at this hour.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of AFTERNOON VOICE and AFTERNOON VOICE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.