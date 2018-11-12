Actors Harry Shum Jr and Shelby Rabara are pregnant with their first baby.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Shum Jr, 36, shared a funny, captionless picture with him cradling the baby bump, with his wife giving an expression of surprise.

Rabara, 35, also revealed the news on Instagram, where she posted a couple of pictures – one of her cradling her stomach, and another of her and Shum, which shows him embracing his wife.

The couple recently celebrated their 12th anniversary of being together. They married in November 2015 after getting engaged in October 2013.