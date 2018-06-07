The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday named Dr. Hasan Askari as caretaker chief minister of Punjab province.

The ECP nominated the analyst and professor as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister after a parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus over the proposed candidates.

Dr. Askari is a Pakistani political scientist and military analyst, noted for his work in comparative politics, nuclear weapons and the country’s domestic policy, reports GEO TV.

According to ECP, the government had suggested Justice (retd) Sair Ali and Admiral (retd) M Zakaullah’s names for the post, while the opposition had suggested names of Ayaz Amir and Dr Hasan Askari.

On Wednesday, the parliamentary committee meeting ended in deadlock after the government and opposition representatives failed to agree on one name.