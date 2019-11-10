Going beyond the conventional idea of staying together after marriage, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actor Kaley Cuoco admitted she has been staying apart from her husband Karl Cook and said that they “love” it!

“I made headlines saying that we don’t live together yet. And people went crazy. They couldn’t believe it,” a leading magazine quoted her as saying on The View on Friday.

Explaining why the two stay apart even after over a year of tying the knot, Cuoco shared their jobs are such that they have to be in two different cities.

“Because of work and his business, and his horses are a few hours away from where I was currently living,” she explained.

Answering if this is going to be their status forever, the 33-year-old said that this was transient and “We’re actually building our house together right now.”

“We just haven’t been under the same roof. But, by the way, it’s been working great and we love it. We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue,” she continued.

The couple walked down the aisle in June a year ago in Southern California.

Prior to her marriage to Cook, Cuoco was wedded to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for three years from 2013 to 2016.