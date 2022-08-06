Image: Agencies

The first nuclear weapon was used in August 1945, after World War II ended. Hiroshima Day is celebrated on 6th August every year. Did you ever imagine how devastating the day was? This day is considered one of the darkest days in human’s life. Hiroshima Day commemorates the day of August 1945, when an atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, and a few days later, another fell on the city of Nagasaki.

More than 100,000 people, mostly civilians, were killed instantly and for years afterwards, from horrible burns and radiation sickness. Although nuclear weapons were not used against people after that, the USA conducted tests in the Pacific Ocean which involved nuclear and hydrogen bombs. This Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the threat of nuclear weapons and the dangers of nuclear energy.

Today the atomic bombings on the Japanese cities occupy an important places among the most controversial events in the history of humanity. As early as in 1954, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India called upon the nuclear powers to stop the tesljag.of nuclear weapons. U.S.A., U.S.S.R. and U.K., the three nuclear powers of that time a moratorium on nuclear testing during 1958-61. The number of deaths from the direct impact of the explosion varied from 70 to 80 thousand people. By the end of 1945, due to the action of radioactive contamination and other post-explosion effects, the total number of victims ranged from 90 to 166 000 people.

Recognizing that there are enough nuclear weapons to destroy the planet, most nations signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), agreeing to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and work to eliminate them. The world continues to live in the shadow of nuclear weapons. Nine countries have approximately 24,000 nuclear weapons. According to official Japanese data at the end of March 2009, more than 235,000 people have suffered from the effects of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The number of deaths in total is more than 413,000 people (263,945 in Hiroshima and 149,226 in Nagasaki).

After more than 30 years of nuclear power plants, there is still no sure way to get rid of the contaminated nuclear materials that are produced. Thousands of nuclear weapons remain on alert, ready to be fired at any time. The world nowadays is in danger of nuclear-conflicts.

The Soviet President, Mr. Mikhail Gorbachev, and the U.S. President, Mr George Bush, signed the historic strategic arms reduction treaty in Moscow in July 1991 in order to reduce their nuclear arsenals by about 30 percent. The signing of the treaty has strengthened the world desire that the mad race for arms should be stopped as early as possible. It is important to forbid the manufacture and purchase of nuclear weapon or the nuclear power states must reduce and eradicate the weapon.

War Countries remain in a constant state of preparation for ar. There is also a danger of nuclear device exploding and annual war erupting because of human or mechanical error. What we need today is world peace and international stability. Unless the countries will follow the policy of disarmament, nothing good can be achieved. Every country wants guarantees of safety and the means of global control for itself. In other words, countries fear that, by giving up their warheads, they will risk to become weaker. The impact caused by the nuclear explosion is frightening. The rigid manner to encourage the reduction of nuclear weapon could be done by an international ban toward nuclear power states.

Today more and more people demand a world without nuclear weapons, and voices are heard. This day has now become a focus for discussions and demonstrations against war and against nuclear weapons.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of AFTERNOON VOICE and AFTERNOON VOICE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.