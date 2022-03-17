Image: Santarpan Roy/Picture Alliance

According to the guidelines issued by the Home Department, citizens in the state are advised to burn Holika Dahan before 10 pm. Meanwhile, playing DJ, holding dance programs, or gathering more people will not be allowed during Holika Dahan.

The government has also been strict about alcohol consumption. Special emphasis has been given in the circular that if anyone is found trying to create a ruckus by consuming alcohol on the occasion of Holi, then strict action will be taken against him.

The BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, “In the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we should be proud of our culture and festivals. We will celebrate the festivals with joy,” Kadam said. Asked why the Shiv Sena-lead coalition was so afraid of sanctioning unconditional permission for a Hindu festival.

A senior NCP minister, meanwhile, said: “Nobody is against any festival. The state government has urged people to exercise caution while celebrating in wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The BJP is taking up non-issues. It has this habit of communalising every issue.”

Holi, one of the most vibrant and colourful festivals celebrated in India, marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. This year, the festival of Holi falls on March 18, while Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 17. On the eve of the festival, large bonfires are lit all over the country to symbolise the moment good triumphed over evil. People perform rituals and throw dry leaves, wood and twig into the fire.

The government has appealed to the citizens not to shout slogans that may hurt the feelings of any caste or religion. The government issued guidelines on a day when 237 new COVID 19 cases, two deaths, were reported in Maharashtra.