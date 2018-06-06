Hollywood stars and renowned personalities paid tribute to the 55-year-old American fashion designer and businesswoman Kate Spade, who was found dead in her apartment in New York on Tuesday.

Public figures like Lucy Hale, Chelsea Clinton, Ivanka Trump, Lena Dunham, Rosie Arnold and Mindy Kaling took to social media, recalling Spade.

Here is what people posted on their Twitter handle remembering the late fashion designer.

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️ — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

It has been reported that Spade seems to have committed suicide as a note was discovered by her housekeeper a few hours after the incident took place.