Hugh Jackman warns fans against his online impersonators

Actor Hugh Jackman has asked his fans to be wary of online scam artistes impersonating as him who end up stealing money and misusing personal information.

The 49-year-old star took to Twitter to warn his followers about these crooks and said that he was trying to put an end to the menace from his end.

“I’m aware that people are pretending to be me on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Please do not respond, give money or your personal information… I am working from my end to stop these folks as best as possible,” Jackman wrote.

The “Logan” star requested his fans only respond to his social media accounts, which have a verified “blue check mark” from now on.

He also thanked the people who alerted him about the ongoing scam.

“Thank you to those who have sent me messages on this. It’s really helpful!” the actor wrote.