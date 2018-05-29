It refers to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee accepting invitation by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to join its event and address its volunteers on June 7, 2018 at Nagpur at the valedictory session of the third-year course. There may be difference of opinion on functioning of RSS, but it is for definite that nobody can or even doubt its commitment to nationalism. It is a matter of record that even the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru honoured RSS volunteers by making its volunteers participate in the Republic Day parade in the year 1963 endorsing nice job done by RSS during infamous 1962-war between India and China. However, RSS should also induce soberness and humbleness amongst its volunteers as part of RSS training-programmes which at times seems to be missing.

Madhu Agrawal

