Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday touched upon his short-lived rebellion last year, which saw him briefly joining hands with the BJP, and said he was now “firmly in the saddle”.

In November last year, the senior NCP leader created a flutter when he joined hands with the then BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and became his deputy after an early morning swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

However, the BJP-Ajit Pawar government lasted for just 80 hours after which he got back into the NCP fold and became a Cabinet minister in the Shiv Sena-led dispensation.

Referring to the rebellion before the MVA government took charge, he said in the assembly, “Whatever I did, I did it openly. I crossed over and came back. Now, I am firmly in the saddle here.”

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, made the remarks while replying to budget demands.