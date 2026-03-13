West Asia Crisis Impact: Maharashtra to Raise Export, Fuel Concerns of Industries with Centre, Says Uday Samant 2

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Thursday said the state government will raise issues related to export finance and alternative fuel arrangements faced by industries with the Centre amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with industrial associations and factory owners in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Samant said the state government is closely monitoring the challenges faced by industries following the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

He said the concerns of industries would be placed before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, particularly those linked to export-related financial constraints, banking issues and the need for alternative fuel arrangements.

“We expect relief in export-related matters and banking concerns. Alternative fuel arrangements also need to be explored. At the same time, we must work on permanent solutions, and we will request support from the central government,” Samant said.

The minister added that he would urge the Chief Minister to convene a meeting in Mumbai to discuss the industry’s demands regarding gas distribution. If necessary, the state government would also approach Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to address the issue.

Samant said industries in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a major industrial hub in the Marathwada region, currently have gas reserves sufficient for three to twelve days, but ensuring uninterrupted operations remains a priority.

As an immediate step, the administration has been directed to hold a joint meeting with gas supply companies. Similar meetings will also be organised in other industrial cities across the state.

The minister also said notices had been issued to companies that had not utilised industrial land allotted to them for several years. “Companies that have not used the land allotted to them for 12 to 15 years have been served notices. However, those with genuine expansion plans will not face any difficulty,” he said.

Samant further announced that the state government has decided to acquire an additional 8,000 acres of land in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to facilitate future industrial investments. Work is already underway to implement memorandums of understanding worth Rs 60,000 crore, while the region is expected to attract nearly Rs 40,000 crore in additional investments in the coming years.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against any malpractices in gas distribution in accordance with the recently published government gazette.