From Rapper to PM: Balen Shah Scripts Historic Rise as Nepal’s Youngest Leader 2

Nepal’s new Prime Minister Balen Shah, a rapper-turned-politician and structural engineer, has created history by becoming the youngest democratically elected leader of the Himalayan nation at 35. Sworn in on Friday, Shah marks a generational shift in Nepal’s political landscape.

He is also the first leader from the Madhes region to assume the post, becoming the country’s 47th prime minister. Known for his strong connect with the youth, particularly Gen Z, Shah’s rise comes on the back of a wave of public sentiment that had earlier fuelled protests against the K.P. Sharma Oli-led government last year.

Shah secured a decisive victory over four-time prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli, the chairman of CPN-UML, by a margin of around 50,000 votes in the Jhapa-5 constituency.

His journey into politics has been anything but conventional. Before entering public life, Shah gained popularity as a rapper known for his socially conscious and satirical songs that highlighted corruption, governance failures, and societal issues. His influence among young voters became a crucial factor in his political success.

Shah first rose to prominence as the Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, where he earned recognition for pushing governance reforms, improving urban infrastructure, and prioritising civic issues such as sanitation, clean drinking water, and heritage preservation. His work during the post-earthquake recovery phase also drew widespread attention.

His political appeal was further strengthened by his advocacy against restrictions on social media and his focus on transparency and accountability in governance. In January, he joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by Ravi Lamichhane, and was soon declared its prime ministerial candidate.

Born in Kathmandu to a family originally from Madhes, Shah pursued a degree in Civil Engineering before completing his Master’s in Structural Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka. Alongside his academic career, he built a strong following through music, with his YouTube channel attracting nearly a million subscribers.

As mayor, Shah introduced several initiatives, including dismantling illegal structures, expanding healthcare access, promoting education reforms, and launching vocational training programmes that benefited tens of thousands of youths.

However, his tenure was not without criticism. He faced backlash over demolition drives in Kathmandu and allegations regarding his handling of law-and-order situations during protests.

Known for his distinctive style, often seen in dark goggles and a black blazer, Shah also used symbolic gestures, such as carrying a bell representing his party, during campaign rallies.

His political messaging has centred on delivering governance through digital platforms, ensuring transparency, and building a professional, non-partisan administrative system. With his rise, Shah represents a new political narrative in Nepal—one driven by youth engagement, reform-oriented governance, and a break from traditional power structures.