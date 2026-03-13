Strait of Hormuz Tensions: PM Modi Speaks to Iranian President, Raises Safety of Indians and Energy Supply Concerns 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the “serious situation” unfolding in West Asia amid rising tensions in the region.

During the call, Modi expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict, particularly the loss of civilian lives and damage to civilian infrastructure. He emphasised that the safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the uninterrupted flow of goods and energy supplies, remain India’s top priorities.

“Had a conversation with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

According to an official statement, President Pezeshkian briefed Modi on the current developments in Iran and shared his perspective on the evolving regional situation. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

The discussion comes at a time when Iran has reportedly closed the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime routes through which a significant portion of India’s energy imports passes.

The situation has raised concerns after an oil tanker heading to India was reportedly fired upon by Iranian forces while attempting to cross the strategic waterway earlier this week.

Over the past ten days, Modi has also spoken with leaders of several West Asian nations, including Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Israel and Qatar, amid the escalating crisis triggered by coordinated military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran last month.

The strikes reportedly led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting Iran to retaliate with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US military installations in the Gulf region, including areas near major global hubs such as Dubai and Doha.

During his discussions with regional leaders, Modi expressed concern over attacks on their territories and reiterated India’s stance against violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also discussed the safety and welfare of the large Indian diaspora in the region. Nearly one crore Indians live in West Asia and the Gulf, including around 10,000 in Iran and more than 40,000 in Israel.