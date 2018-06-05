Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi has refused to consider him as the world’s best and dubbed himself as `just another player` as the Argentinean talisman prepares for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Despite picking up nine La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, five Ballons d’Or and 552 goals for Barcelona, Messi insisted that every player is same when he comes to play on the field.

“I don’t consider myself the best, I think I am just another player.On the field, we are all the same when the game begins,” Messi said.

Talking about the World Cup, Messi–who is yet to clinch a trophy for Argentina– said that he is hopeful to see his side delivering well at the prestigious tournament, goal.comquoted People Magazine, as saying.

“It will be important to prepare well, because in the qualifiers we were fighting up to the end and we didn’t have time to prepare ourselves,” the Barcelona striker said.

Argentina have been grouped against Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria for the showpiece event in Russia, and Messi admitted that Jorge Sampaoli’s side need to pull up their socks.

“We still have to make ourselves stronger as a team to be in the running to win and be at the same level as other teams like France, Germany, Brazil or Spain,” he said.

“But we have a good group of players and the Argentine team is always going to be a candidate to win, it doesn’t matter how we get there.We always aim to win and we will try to go slowly but strongly to advance in the competition,” Messi added.

Messi, who has already guided Barcelona to La Liga and Copa del Rey title this season, will eye for international honour when Argentina kick start their campaign against Iceland on June 16.