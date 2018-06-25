Joe Jackson, father of Micheal and Janet Jackson, who has been hospitalised in the final stages of terminal cancer, shared a wistful post on social media, saying “the sun sets when the time comes”.

Jackson, 89, has been battling the disease for some time, but things turned worse “about seven days ago”, a source told Us magazine.

In what appeared to be a post by someone who has made peace with the situation, he wrote on Twitter, “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

Jackson also posted a silhouette photograph of him enjoying a sunset.

His wife, Katherine, has been at his bedside in Las Vegas, as have some of his children and grandkids.

His cancer cannot be treated because of his age. He has suffered many ailments in recent years, including a stroke, a heart attack and dementia. He was also injured in a car accident in June 2017.

The source added that the talent manager’s team allegedly tried “to prevent the family from seeing him” at first because he “didn’t want to see them in that condition.”

The father of 11 famously helped his sons find success as The Jackson 5 in the 1960s.