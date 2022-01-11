“I may end up like Datta Samant”: Gunaratna Sadavarte; accuses NCP chief Pawar of chasing him to death

Recently an important meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House regarding the settlement of the ST workers’ strike. During the meeting, representatives of ST workers held discussions with NCP President Sharad Pawar and Transport Minister Anil Parab. A press conference was held after a long discussion.

Representatives of the ST workers’ union have appealed to the ST workers to join the duties immediately, assuring the needful from the government. At the same time, the representatives of ST Employees Union embattled Adv. Gunaratna Sadavarte and told the media that they are planning to disown him. Meanwhile, ST Kamgar Kriti Sangh announced that they are withdrawing Gunaratna Sadavarte as their lawyer.

By questioning Anil Parab, the transport minister, Gunaratna Sadavarte said, “Anil Parab was supposed to hold talks with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to find a solution to the ST strike in the state. So why did he go to Sharad Pawar? Is NCP President Sharad Pawar the caretaker Chief Minister of the state?”

He further stated that “the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Anil Parab and Sharad Pawar will be accountable for the deaths of ST employees. The meeting of ST union office bearers with Sharad Pawar and Anil Parab was awkward. Non-employee unions were called for the meeting. The workers, on the other hand, have called for a strike. So, this meeting was a staged drama and ST workers are not going to fall for this trap.”

BJP MLA Ram Kadam told Afternoon Voice, “Regarding Datta Samant and Bukhari, these are extremely dangerous allegations made by Advocate Sadavarte, So Pawar and government should reply back. Moreover, when the advocate is saying he has a threat to his life, why is the government not providing him security? In what capacity Sharad Pawar is holding press conferences and intervening in ST workers issues? CM has given him any charge? people should know in what capacity he is conducting meetings with the ministers and officers. In our constitution, it is a violation of rules and regulations. Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders are just doing time-pass; they are not at all intending to do anything for ST workers. If they really wanted to do something, they would have done it in the past.”

When asked, why is the opposition mute on this issue? Ram Kadam said “We are not silent. We are aggressive on this issue. Our two leaders and several party workers were there in Azad maidan and we are raising our voices, but the government is silent as they don’t want to do anything. This is the fact.”

Dhananjay Shinde leader of Aam Aadmi Party said, “There are two aspects of this ST workers movement. One is to submerge the State Transport Commission as an undertaking of the State transport Ministry; this is physically insurmountable for the Maharashtra government as per legislature. Leader Sadabhau Khot exited the agitating campaign and Adv Sadavarte stepped in. But the way Sadavarte speaks about the secretarial and ministry is objectionable. His foul mouth on Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is unacceptable. Good that senior Pawar has stepped in he shall handle this rural manpower with care and confidence.”