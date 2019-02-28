After failing to secure a medal in the women’s 10m Air Pistol event and 25m Pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker said that she needs to put in more efforts and work harder in order to get back into the rhythm.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist admitted that she was expecting a lot from her in the event and asserted that she gave her best shot in the competition.

“I was expecting a lot from 10m and 25m events. The qualification round was good. I put in all my efforts in the finals, as well but I need to learn more,” Bhaker told.

The shooter, who clinched a gold medal in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event, vowed to work harder for the upcoming events.

“I gave my best in term of hardwork. I used to practice six hours a day. I thought it is enough but it was not. I need to put in more efforts and practice more. Maybe that will help me (to give a better performance),” she said.

Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary, who created a world record by winning gold in the men’s 10m Air Pistol event of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, termed his victory as a big achievement and hoped to continue with his good run of form in the future events, as well.

“It is a big achievement. Getting selected in top three for India is hard. Coming here to the World Cup, securing a place among top players is a big thing for me,” Chaudhary said.

“There are more tournaments coming up. I will try best to secure quota spots for India. It was a good opportunity to do the same here as we were playing at home ground but people who come from outside also come well prepared and are giving us solid competition,” he added.