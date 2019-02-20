World number one Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the Dubai Tennis Championships in the second round on Tuesday night but the top seed believes that she still has got a lot to learn.

The 21-year-old said that her early exit from the tournament should not create panic among her fans while adding that she isn’t concerned regarding her failure to make it all the way through the Dubai Open.

“I mean, the Australian Open was not even a month ago. This was just one match. I feel like even if I don’t win any matches for the rest of the year, I wouldn’t say I’m concerned. I think I’m pretty young. I still feel like I have a lot to learn,” WTA quoted Osaka, as saying.

Osaka had lost in the second round of the championship 6-3, 6-3 against Kristina Mladenovic of France.

The match was a rematch of a first-round encounter of the same tournament played last year.

Mladenovic was able to maintain a tight grip on the top-ranked tennis star, not allowing the player to break free and display her trademark style on the tennis court. Osaka, on the other hand, looked completely out of sorts in the match and was unable to find any rhythm.

Japan’s tennis sensation is known to make come-backs from her defeats. Recently she had a poor performance in the semi-finals of the Brisbane International Open, but she bounced back to win the Australian Open.

Osaka has reasons to be confident as next, she will go into the BNP Paribas Open as the defending champion.