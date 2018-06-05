Hollywood rapper Kanye West revealed that he was diagnosed with a “mental condition” at the age of 39.

In an interview with Big Boy TV, the 40-year-old star said, “I had never been diagnosed ’til I was like 39 years old.” When asked by the interview what he meant by diagnosed, the star clarified, “diagnosed with a mental condition,” reported E! Online.

“But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower,” added West.

Earlier this month, West sparked outrage over social media after he said that the enslavement of African Americans over centuries may have been “a choice”.

Meanwhile, his latest album drop ‘Ye’ has recieved good response.