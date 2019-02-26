Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday carried out air-strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, completely destroying them, 12 days after the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama.

“12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them,” IAF sources said.

The air strike was carried around 3:30 am, the sources said.

Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others.

The terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

In Islamabad, the Pakistan Army alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzaffarabad sector.

“Indian aircraft intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage,” Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a tweet.

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

“Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft went back,” he tweeted.

Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack.

The US has said it supports India’s “Right to self-defence” in the back of the attack.