Idris Elba is all set to star in yet-to-be-titled modern retelling of Victor Hugo’s ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’.

The Golden Globe winner will also direct and produce music of the Gothic romance, for Netflix, says The Hollywood Reporter.

It will be done under his production house Green Door Company.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a 1996 American animated musical drama, based on the 1831 French novel of the same name written by Victor Hugo.

The plot centers on Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame, and his struggle to gain acceptance into society.

‘The Giver’ fame playwright Michael Mitnick will write the modern-day retelling.