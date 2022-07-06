In recent years, many illegal schools are operating from Diva in the Thane district. Despite various complaints, Holy Angels English School has been operating since the June 2022 academic year, and they gave admission to nearly 200 students. To start such a school, the education mafias have rented 2 to 4 illegally constructed rooms. In these limited rooms, they are running classes for nursery education and primary education up to the 8th standard. As these schools are illegal, the future of the students studying in these schools is likely to be in jeopardy.

They have started these English medium schools in rented rooms with no government approval. Rajabhau Chavan, district president of the Republic Party, has demanded that they should accommodate the students studying here in government-approved schools as there won’t be any future for these students after the 8th standard. There is no possibility of them being admitted elsewhere in the future. Rajabhau Chavan has also made a complaint to the education authorities. However, Rajabhau Chavan has warned of an agitation if they take no action within 10 days.

Under the Right to Education Act, it is illegal to start an educational institution without the legal approval of the government or local self-government bodies. Therefore, these schools should be closed immediately. It is a punishable offence under section 18 and section 18 (5) of the Right to Education Act to start and maintain a school unlawfully. Therefore, Chavan has demanded action against these schools and their authorities under section 18 and section 18 (5). He also demanded that someone should also book the owners of the schools under section 420 for cheating parents and students.

Meanwhile, when our correspondent contacted the trustee and founder of Holy Angels English School, Mr Santosh Pandey, he said, “We need infrastructure and students to seek permission for the schools; this is the basic requirement to register an educational institute or a school. I have already perused for the permissions. I already submitted my files for government approvals.”

The parent of the student studying in Holy Angels English School told the Afternoon Voice, “The owners of the school are politically influenced. At the time of admission, they promised us they will get government approval for the school so that the students will not suffer further admissions. Lack of schools, heavy fees and availability of admission, this was the only option available.”