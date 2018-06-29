“GLOW” actor Alison Brie believes she has been unfairly tagged as a “comedy actress” and says there is a lot more to her.

The 35-year-old actor says though she loves the comedy genre, a lot of her potential is still “untapped”.

“If you need a headline, (this) would be the headline of my life: ‘There’s a Lot More Going on Than People Think.’ The biggest misconception across the board is that I’m a comedy actress, and it drives me crazy.

“Which is weird because I don’t want to begrudge that title in a way that implies I hate the genre. I don’t. I love it! But, to me, there’s more to me. There’s untapped resources you guys don’t even know about,” Brie told Fashion magazine.

The actor, who stars the fictionalised retelling of the making of the ’80s show “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” (GLOW), says she decided to play Ruth Wilder as she immediately felt a connection with the role.

“I almost can’t even define why, but certain things you just read and you’re like, this is my role.

“Maybe it came from having felt slightly misunderstood in my career – although I still sort of feel that way everywhere outside of ‘GLOW’ – but I just had this drive to fight for this character, and I knew exactly what I wanted to do with her,” she said.