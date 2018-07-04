The Income Tax Department on Wednesday notified that processing of more than 99 percent of refund under the income-tax returns has been cleared with effect and rectification.

“More than 20,000 such matters were disposed of and refunds were issued to the taxpayers, wherever due,” stated the Income Tax Department.

The Income Tax Department observed a dedicated fortnight from 1st to 15th June, 2018 to expeditiously clear pending matters of appeal effect and rectification.

“Seeing the success of this initiative, the special drive was extended in certain regions up to 30th June, 2018,” added the statement.

Further, large amounts of refunds have also been issued consequent to processing of income-tax returns. More than 99 percent of all refund claims pending for processing as on 30.06.2018 have already been processed and the refunds due have been issued to the taxpayers.

In all, refunds in 45.07 lakh cases have been issued during April-June, 2018, which is 9.0 lakh more than the refunds issued during the same period last year. More than 3 lakh refunds of Assessment Year 2018-19, for which returns have been filed only in last few weeks, have also been issued.

More than Rs 70,000 crore of refunds have been issued to the taxpayers as a result of the special drive and expeditious processing of returns involving claim of refunds.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is committed to constantly reducing the service delivery timelines, expeditiously resolving the grievances of the taxpayers and improving the overall level of taxpayer service.