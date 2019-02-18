India and Argentina exchanged 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and agreements during the Argentine President Mauricio Macri’s ongoing three-day visit to India from February 17 to 19.

Six MoUs were exchanged between the two sides including an MoU on Defence Cooperation. Furthermore, an MoU was signed on tourism, while another was exchanged on Collaboration and Cooperation between Prasar Bharati India and the Federal System of Media and Public Contents Argentina.

An MoU on pharmaceuticals was also signed between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (Government of India) and the National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology Argentina. The fifth MoU is on Antarctic cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Argentina & Ministry of Earth Sciences India.

Most of the MoUs were exchanged on the Argentine side by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Faurie and on the Indian side by Rajyawandra Singh Rathore, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports, and MoS (I/C) Information & Broadcasting.

Another MoU was exchanged in the field of civil nuclear between Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP), India, and CNEA, the Secretariat of Energy, Argentina.

Adding to this, two work plans have also been agreed upon in the field of agriculture between the two sides. Lastly, a joint declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Information & Communications Technology and Electronics was also exchanged here on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Macri met for the fifth time on February 18, after their last meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit held in Argentina in December 2018. Prime Minister Modi hailed India-Argentina ties, which mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, in the joint statement which was issued following bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House here.

Both the nations also strongly condemned terrorism in the wake of the ghastly Pulwama terrorist attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir last week in their joint statement.