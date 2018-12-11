Acknowledging that Myanmar is going through a “challenging time”, India on Tuesday pledged full support to its national peace process and the country’s quest for better connectivity during President Ram Nath Kovind’s wide-ranging talks with his counterpart U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Kovind, who arrived here on Monday on a five-day visit, received a military guard of honour at the Presidential Palace.

He held wide-ranging discussions with his counterpart.

“President Kovind led delegation-level talks with President U Win Myint of Myanmar. The President said that India attaches special priority to its relations with Myanmar. Myanmar is a key partner for India’s ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies,” the president’s office tweeted.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of two MoU/Programme of Cooperation between two countries in the area of judicial training and science and technology.

India also handed over 50 housing units to Myanmar. India is building 250 houses in Myanmar’s Rakhine province as part of a developmental project. The first batch of 50 houses was formally handed over to the Myanmar authorities on Tuesday.

India signed a development programme for Rakhine State in Myanmar late last year which was designed to assist the Myanmar government in Rakhine State to build housing infrastructure for the return of displaced persons.

More than 700,000 minority Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state since August 2017 after a military crackdown.