Indian diplomat -poet Abhay K.’s seventh collection of poems titled “The Prophecy of Brasilia” was launched on Saturday at the Transpoetica poetry festival organized at Brasilia’s National Museum.

“The Prophecy of Brasilia” is a collection of poems on the major landmarks of the Brazilian capital, key people associated with the city and its flora and fauna.

“The book contains 61 poems originally written in English by the poet and translated into Portuguese by Ana Paula Arendt, William Bujokas and Roberto Medina. While Ana Paula and Wellington are Brazilian diplomats, Roberto Medina teaches poetry at the University of Brasilia,” the statement read.

During the launch, Abhay K. read his poems in English while the translations were read by Roberto Medina and Jose Carlos Viera, the editor of City and Culture at Correio Brasiliense, Brasilia’s largest circulating news daily.

He added that these poems are a response to Cecilia Meireles’ poems written in India and Clarice Lispector’s essay on Brasilia. The launch was attended by Abena Busia, poet and Ghana’s Ambassador to Brazil, among several Brazilian writers, poets and the lovers of poetry.

Abhay K.’s earlier poetry collections include “The Seduction of Delhi” and “The Eight-eyed Lord of Kathmandu” among others. He is also the editor of “CAPITALS” and “100 Great Indian Poems.”