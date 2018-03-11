Indian Wells: Williams sisters to face each other

Former world No 1 Serena Williams defeated Denmark’s Kiki Bertens in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open to set up a clash with sister Venus.

The twenty-three time Grand Slam winner outclassed former French Open semi-finalist Bertens, 7-6(5), 7-5 in just under two hours.

This is Serena’s first tournament after the 2017 Australian Open victory, where she was pregnant.

“It definitely felt better than the first round, but I’m still a little rusty. I’m still making errors that I don’t normally make. I call this a trial run, of travelling with the baby and all of this is just so new to me,” Serena said post her win.

Meanwhile, Venus reached the round of 32 after defeating world No. 35 Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-4 in just 79 minutes.

The Williams sisters have faced each other 28 times in their legendary careers where Serena has a 17-11 head-to-head record over Venus.

Last year proved to be good for her and she played fantastic tennis. But I have to play a seed regardless, sooner than later most times for the next couple of tournaments. So I have to be ready. Whether it’s Venus or anyone else, it’s going to be someone,” Serena said of her clash with sister.

She added, “Obviously I wish it was anybody else in the draw, literally anybody, but that’s okay. Just have to go out there and see how I am and do my best.”