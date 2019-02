The market size of the country’s packaging industry is expected to touch $72.6 billion by FY20 on account of rising population and income levels, according to a study by Assocham-EY.

“India’s packaging industry is expected to witness an outstanding growth during 2016–21, and anticipated to reach $72.6 billion by FY20,” it said.

The industry was $31.7 billion in 2015.

“The growth is driven by key factors such as rising population, increase in income levels and changing lifestyles,” it said.