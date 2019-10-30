Every year we observe Vigilance Awareness week in the last week of October. Do we know why we observe Vigilance Awareness week every year in the last week of October? This week is inspired by the outstanding achievements of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel the first Dy. Prime Minister of India and Home Minister of India who was a great political and social leader of India who played a major role in the country’s struggle for Independence and was known as “Iron Man of India”. The beginning of Vigilance Awareness Week corresponds with the birthday of this great leader, Statesman and Administrator. This year the theme is “Integrity – A way of Life”.

You all would be thinking that after all what is Integrity? The sad thing is that if you ask some people what integrity means to them, they will probably tell you that it doesn’t mean much and some may not even know what integrity is. Integrity is how somebody lives their life. In this life we live, we face choices every day that only we can answer.

Certain people feel that in order to get ahead in life they need to break certain rules. Integrity means moral soundness, honesty, and freedom from corrupting influence. Thus integrity goes closely to the honesty. Our personal integrity can only be formed by ourselves. The ones who value their integrity highly are the good people in this world, and the opposite is true for those who do not value their integrity. We live in a world where integrity isn’t talked about nearly enough. We live in a world where “the end justifies the means” has become an acceptable school of thought for far too many. Honesty is very important in the development of people`s conscience. It is a path to many things such as knowledge, academic goal`s truth and understanding. Every one person who trusts you will spread the word of that trust to at least a few of their associates, and word of your character will spread like wildfire.

Today integrity is the most agreeable and demanding quality. People who have this are in high demand. Through integrity one can make great achievements. Integrity is the miracle lamp of Aladdin, with which one can achieve anything one want. Integrity means fruit on the tree of industry, dedication to perseverance and excellence. Integrity is how someone lives their lives.

(This is the first part of the article and remaining portion will continue tomorrow)

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)