Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday made history by successfully launching earth observation satellite RISAT-2B. Radar Imaging Satellite-2B (RISAT-2B ) would enhance the country’s surveillance capabilities.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) blasted off at 5.30 am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, carrying the 615 kg satellite. The RISAT-2B is equipped with a synthetic aperture radar that can take pictures of the earth during day and night, and also under cloudy conditions. It was released into the orbit around 15 minutes after the lift-off. It would replace the RISAT-2, which was launched in 2009.

ISRO sources told PTI, “The mission’s life is of five years. The satellite would also be used for military surveillance.” ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said, “”This is a very, very important mission for India. It is an excellent satellite with hi-fi earth observation (capabilities).”

It is remarkable that the RISAT-2B (Radar Imaging Satellite-2B) is meant for application in fields such as surveillance, agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The RISAT-2 has been actively used by India to monitor activities in camps across the border in Pakistan to thwart infiltration bids by terrorists.

The PSLV-C46 was the 14th flight of the PSLV in its core-alone configuration sans the use of the solid strap-on motors. It was the 72nd launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota and also marked the 36th launch from the first launch pad. It was the third launch of the PSLV in 2019.