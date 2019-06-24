In India, women are the main target for eve-teasing, molestation, rape, acid throwing, ragging, and honour killing and that is unbecoming of a country where women are most respected in society. A new study has found that nine in 10 women have suffered some form of sexual discrimination at the workplace, which is alarming and India is not an exception to this. The researchers at Michigan University found that 10 per cent of the women surveyed had experienced the most severe form of harassment, in which they were promised promotion or better treatment.

The purpose of this article is not to dampen women spirit. The society is not saying that you stop celebrating this special day. All we are saying is that this Women’s Day, look around you. Do you see or know someone who needs help? A woman, who is probably not as lucky as you? Lend her a hand, help her out. If that’s not feasible, because you know a lot of such women are just not ready to come out of the situation, then lend them a shoulder or an ear.

NGOs and Women Welfare Wings are working hard to provide the safety of women in this country. Police team work round the clock to bring the culprits to books. However, women are scared of complaining and that gives the miscreants more freedom to act in an indecent manner. Police play a pivotal role and women sufferers should not scare to report as the matter needs to be attended on a priority basis. If you dial number 100, police respond to your call and the help reaches within the next 10 to 15 minutes and that is normal. An app is created to make genuine complaints on offences made against women and it is time to tap this facility to avoid future embarrassment.

The Indian film industry should play a punitive role in making India crime free against women. The contents of the film carry weight and to make a film a box office hit such filthy contents are added to make the films successful.

Women safety is of utmost importance as we face a regular case of rape and molestation. Even the influx of foreigners coming to India is reduced due to such untoward incidents taking place in the tourist spots like Goa and Srinagar. The press should play a proper role in projecting such cases in a better way rather making it just a breaking use. Handle them with discussions and debates and bring out the truth and play a Samaritan role rather than just make use of the same for TRP. Instead of going by perception, look into each case as a unique one and bring out the truth and not through sensational journalism just as a publicity stunt. Do not generalise the case and make a sincere try to bring out the facts and give cover to women in rape cases through proper editing.

Parental role plays a big part in bringing out a girl to womanhood. Instead of spending time on clubs and kitty parties, mothers need to play a perfect parent role in inculcating sex education in a phased manner and to know about in and out when an attack is made. Keeping a pepper spray or a soap solution may serve the cause to a certain extent. Knowing martial art for protection is yet another option.

However, generally speaking, women should have ways of wearing decent clothes to avoid instant attacks on the roadside. Sex education in schools saves the day to impart knowledge and to know the vagaries in a women’s life. Women’s Wings are coming out in open to oppose in most of the cases coming to their knowledge. Even the victim should also come in open to raise their voice to give the much needed focus on the real subject and not to deviate on other trivial issues related to the crime.

The government should give the women the much-wanted protection so that women can walk on the roads much freely. Policing has improved a lot to find out even Cyber crimes on women and that makes more sense. In cases of rape, FIR is to be lodged providing all the facts to make the issue more clear. The roles of the Gynaecologists, Lawyers, Police, and NGOs all play a stellar role in screening the real crime in a rape case. Hiding facts will not help out the cause. Women suffer forever and it is time to pay attention to women’s woes.

