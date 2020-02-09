JHADU all set to clean sweep; Delhi voted for performance

After the conclusion of Delhi Assembly election, all eyes are awaiting the results that will come out on February 11. Meanwhile, soon after the end of the election process, several websites channels and media houses have come out with their respective exit polls. The exit polls that are the sample surveys conducted among voters exiting polling booths, shows that Aam Aadmi party is all set to come back come back to power for the third time in succession.

Haroon Yusuf, Delhi Congress Leader said,“Congress has delivered promises made by it. The party doesn’t believe in making false promises. In spite of Kejriwal speaking the same thing that he said in 2015, People have voted for him. And because of the current imbroglio in the country, the people desisted from voting for BJP.”

The Delhi exit polls found a strong pro-incumbency wave especially because of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s government’s welfare measures such as free travel for woman passengers in DTC buses, slashing of utility bills and mohalla healthcare clinics.

BJP leader Vijay Bhagat said, “The development work in the National capital has been done by the BJP government. AAP’s claims that the same has been done by them is absolutely false. We still believe that Tuesday’s results will show BJP winning in more than 45 seats.”

As per reports floating in, Delhi’s voter turnout saw a sharp fall over the year 2015. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) the polling that came to a close at 6 pm on February 9 was projected at 60.24 per cent, lower than 67.12 per cent in 2015.

Vinayak Aggarwal said, “Most people were in favour of AAP because of their development approach and the work they have done even though only in some parts of Delhi. Free electricity and water were the major factors that made a majority of voters to push button for the Kejriwal Government. On the other hand, Hindutva card by BJP has certainly played out and we could see a significant jump in the number of seats won by BJP. I believe that BJP might take over 10-20 seats held by AAP but Kejriwal will continue as Delhi CM.”

Though the range of victory margin and the number of seats varied, the exit polls were unanimous in projecting AAP winning the battle for Delhi with the BJP coming a distant second and the Congress party failing to make a mark once again.

Shiv Rajvanshi, a resident of Delhi said, “According to the exit polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can win 9 to 10 seats out of 10 assembly seats in South Delhi, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can win only one seat. At the same time, out of 10 assembly seats in East Delhi, 9 to 10 seats can be secured by AAP while the BJP is expected to win only one seat. As today’s voters are very smart and they judge the political parties by their work like, education, health, safety, employment, etc. AAP is the only party that has made a place in the hearts of the public.”

The India Today-Axis poll gave the number of seats in a range with AAP projected to do a repeat of its 2015 performance and win anywhere between 59 to 68 seats. The BJP’s range was shown as between 2 and 11, as per this poll. ABP-C Voter put AAP in the range of 51-65 seats, BJP in the range of 3-17 seats and Congress between 0-3 seats. While the Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted Arvind Kejriwal will retain his position with his party winning 47 seats against 23 for the BJP.

Shikhar Kumar said, “AAP has done a lot of development work in Delhi rather than teasing on religious things or communal bias. The AAP has done progressive politics also they have been working on things that matters everybody and not for a particular section of society. And I think that itself would be sufficient enough to get them in power.”

Arvind Kejriwal who is a former civil servant and activist came into electoral politics with an anti-corruption campaign in the year 2013 heralded by Anna Hazare. And due to the performance of the Aam Aadmi party in the national capital, he is all set to become CM for the third time. The people of Delhi are happy with Arvind Kejriwal and the party as they gave an extraordinary performance that made people happy with the AAP government.

AAP is a new party in politics. However, competing with big parties like Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress, it proved its mettle. During electioneering, the BJP abused Kejriwal with several adjectives like ‘he is a terrorist’, ‘he is a vandal’ etc. On the contrary, the Delhi CM had repeatedly said, “If you have liked the performance of my government, please vote for me.”

In today’s times, the AAP has earned lots of popularity and support from the people of Delhi. Despite the repeated hurdles by the Central Government and several other political parties, the AAP government has determinedly managed to deliver for the people of Delhi especially for the lower and middle-class. The party has done an amazing job in the field of water, electricity, education and health which have largely benefited the public.