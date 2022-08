Image for representative purpose

In Borivali’s plush housing complex numerous residents were targeted in a sextortion case by a jobless person who contacted them on Facebook by posing as a woman.

The person sent lewd images and videos to them and had sex chats for a few days.

Later on, threatened to circulate screenshots of the conversations on social media. A police investigation revealed the accused was a man living in the same building and looking to earn a quick buck as he was unemployed.