Actor John Barrowman has confirmed he will be reprising his role as supervillain Malcolm Merlyn in “Arrow”.

The actor told a online portal that he has already filmed a return appearance.

“I can’t tease anything about it, but I will be returning to the show this year. I just filmed some stuff for it recently. If you follow my Instagram and social media, you might’ve seen something a couple of weeks back,” Barrowman said.

Barrowman also revealed that the show’s bosses were looking to rope him in again in the future.

“Also, just before I went into isolation, they checked my availability again. We were like, ‘You guys knew the schedule. I’m not available right now, so it’ll have to be after the new year’,” he said.