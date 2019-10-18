Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday sent a letter to the Centre recommending Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde , the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.

According to official sources, Justice Gogoi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice recommending Justice Bobde to be the next chief justice.

Justice Gogoi, who was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, will demit the office on November 17.

Official sources said the chief justice has gone by the convention to recommend the name of the next senior judge after him as his successor.

Justice S A Bobde was born on April 24, 1956 in Nagpur. His grandfather was a lawyer. His father Arvind Bobde was advocate-general of Maharashtra in 1980 and 1985. Justice Bobde’s elder brother late Vinod Arvind Bobde was a senior Supreme Court lawyer and a constitutional expert.

He completed his graduation at SFS College, Nagpur and studied Law at Nagpur University in 1978. Justice S A Bobde enrolled as an advocate on September 13, 1978 and practised at the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court. Later on, he shifted to Mumbai.

Justice Bobde was appointed as an additional judge of Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000. He joined as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 16, 2012. Justice S A Bobde was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 12, 2013.