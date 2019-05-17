Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said on Friday that every religion has its own terrorists and no one claim to be sanctimonious. He warned against any measure to arrest him. Eggs, stones and slippers were hurled at him during his political rallies in Tamil Nadu.

It is notable that Kamal Haasan is at the centre of a raging row over his Hindu extremist remarks. Hindu outfits have attacked him on the issue and said that he cannot mix up an assassination with terror and link it to Hindus.

Asked if he had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Madras High Court fearing arrest, Kamal Haasan replied in the negative. He said, “I am not afraid of being arrested. Let them arrest me. If they do so it will only create more problems. It is not my warning but only advice.”

He said that the remarks made during the Aravakurichi Assembly segment bypoll campaign meet on last Sunday were not made for the first time. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder maintained that history has shown that all religions have their extremists.

It is remarkable that Kamal Haasan is under attack from the BJP, AIADMK and Hindu groups over his remarks on Nathuram Godse. Stones were thrown at his rally in Tiruchirapally. After this incident, he said, “The quality of politics is going down. I don’t feel threatened.”

Issuing a clarification over his remark that the ‘first terrorist in independent India was a Hindu’, he said, “I have said the same thing before. It’s not the first time but it’s been blown out of proportion.”