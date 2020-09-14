Kangana Ranaut got in a foul play with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena. She and Republic TV both were constantly attacking the ruling government and CM Uddhav Thackeray in an utmost disgraceful manner. There was an equal reaction to every action of Kangana. Ms. Ranaut was in the headlines for a long time with provocative statements. The actress has been comparing Bollywood and Maharashtra government to PoK and the Taliban. All this while, her house in Mumbai also got demolished by BMC for illegal construction. This incident created even bigger controversy and netizens started trending #JusticeForKangana on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant posted a video in which she has slammed Kangana for all the controversies lately. In the 5 minutes long video, Rakhi has badly thrashed Kangana and has used words like Bhikh Mangi (Begger), Lombdi (Fox) for her.

Rakhi captioned the video as, “Aa gayi bhikh mangi in MUMBAI. Aa gayi madam MUMBAI jo inke leye POK hai. Hamare leye MUMBAI meri jaan hai.”

In the video, Rakhi asked Kangana why she slams Bollywood when she has herself made a fortune here despite being an outsider. She even said that the money she earned here has made the house in Manali where she rests. She asked her if Bollywood is full of drug addicts why has she come back. Rakhi also suggested that struggling actors visit Kangana to get alms because everyone else in Bollywood is nepotistic.

Kangana Ranaut has often criticized Karan Johar for not letting outsiders enter and grow in the industry. Rakhi Sawant praised and called him one of the best filmmakers in Bollywood. She also praised Priyanka Chopra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and herself for making it in Bollywood despite all challenges.

With so much unexpected humiliation, Kangana left Mumbai this morning saying she was doing so with a “heavy heart” after being “terrorized” with attempts to demolish her office. “Must say my analogy about PoK was bang on,” said the actor.

After landing in Chandigarh for her return to Himachal Pradesh, she tweeted that her security had reduced significantly and people were greeting her with joy. “It seems this time I was saved. There was a time when I felt a mother’s touch in Mumbai, but today the situation is such that I am lucky to be alive. The moment Shiv Sena became Sonia Sena, the Mumbai administration became a terror,” she posted in Hindi, targeting the Sena as well as Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut, currently based in her hometown Manali, arrived in Mumbai last Wednesday amid huge media attention and a dramatic confrontation with the Shiv Sena as Mumbai’s civic body started demolishing what it called illegal alterations to her office in the city.

In her five days in Mumbai, she met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and also Union Minister Ramdas Athwale to demand action and compensation for the demolition. She also declared that she would not renovate the building and instead work from its ruins as “a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world”. With her departure, some peaceful environment was expected in Mumbai but her venomous agenda on social media continues to provoke controversy said Shiv Sena leader under the condition of anonymity.