

After seven women recently accused singer-songwriter Ryan Adams of harassment and emotional abuse, model-musician Karen Elson has also come forward regarding her “traumatising experience” with the singer.

This comes one day after published a story in which Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore and six other women accused him of being controlling and obsessive.

The 40-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share her experience.

She began by saying, “I also had a traumatizing experience with Ryan Adams.”

“While I’m not quite brave enough yet to speak about my specifics. I’m encouraged that many women have bonded and helped each other heal. This is the power of sisterhood and I’m very grateful for these women,” she added.

“I hope all those speaking out are given the grace and dignity they deserve. The trauma that lingers is often a very powerful silencer of women as is the business that enables these men to thrive without ever facing consequences,” she said.

She captioned her post, writing, “Not every woman is comfortable sharing her story. We must respect that! These matters are complicated and are hard to dissect, express and even understand. We blame ourselves and we shame ourselves. While I don’t want to share my specific experience, reading The NY Times story is profoundly healing.”

Moore shared a screenshot of Elson’s message on her own Instagram Story, writing, “I love you so much and commend your bravery, @misskarenelson.”

Elson joined Adams on a few tours during the summer of 2017, serving as an opening act.

Adams has denied all the allegations made against him in the Times story but is yet to respond to Elson publicly.

Shortly after the story was first published on Wednesday, Elson shared that she was “deeply disturbed by the allegations,” but did not make any reference to her own history with Adams.

“I support all the women who are coming forward to share their experiences of trauma and abuse. These women are tremendously courageous and are advocates on behalf of all women. Please be kind to them! #MeToo and #TimesUp,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

In a series of tweets posted after the Times story was released, Adams apologised for his past “mistakes,” while also claiming that the article “is upsettingly inaccurate.”

Adams’ lawyer Andrew B. Brettler has also denied all the claims made against his client to the Times.