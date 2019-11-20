After delivering a power-packed performance in India, Katy Perry is giving major couple goals with her fiancée Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old pop-star and Bloom were on a FaceTime video call together when Perry couldn’t help but share a cheeky snap from their video date, reported Fox News.

“Together our initials are O.K. and that’s what it’s gonna be [?],” Perry captioned the picture in which the distant pair are seen cuddling their nearly-identical pet poodles as the songstress flashes her engagement ring to the camera.

Perry and Bloom have been on the fast track to marriage since getting back together in 2017–the ‘American Idol” judge pointed out the fact during a July interview where she discussed one of her recent singles, ‘Harleys in Hawaii,’ a record the singer said was inspired by Bloom during a recent trip to the tropical island where the pair rented a Harley Davidson motorcycle to explore the region.

“We rented a Harley because we were just there for a few days. You know, be on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii and just let the airflow on your face,” Perry said on the Zach Sang Show in July.

“It’s so beautiful. It was awesome,” she said. “But I can remember specifically where I was, the street corner I was at in Oahu and turning that corner and whispering to Orlando, going ‘I’m going to write a song called ‘Harleys in Hawaii.