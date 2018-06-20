Actor Kit Harington will chop off his long locks after he completes filming for the final season of the “Game of Thrones”.

The 31-year-old actor, who essays the role of Jon Snow on the hit fantasy series, said he cannot wait to cut his signature long hair.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” Harington told Entertainment Weekly.

The beard, however, will be harder to let go of, he said.

“The beard will be harder to get rid of I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow,” he said.

The final and eighth season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere in April 2019.