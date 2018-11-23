President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday highlighted the importance of India’s educational ties with Australia saying that student exchange is a mutually beneficial proposition for both countries.

“There are immense possibilities for India and Australia to collaborate in various fields,” Kovind told a jam-packed audience at the University of Melbourne here during his speech titled ‘Australia and India as Knowledge Partners’.

“India’s and Australia’s vibrant, multi-cultural democracy, free press, independent judicial system, and the English language bring us together. And more so, when all this is so passionately wrapped in our shared love for cricket and hockey…and Masterchef,” he said.

“India Strategic Research Fund is Australia’s biggest investment in research collaboration with any single country…The Fund has brought together over 90 top universities and research institutions on both sides. During my visit, our countries have renewed their commitment to the Fund, adding a matching contribution of AUD 10 million each,” he added.

Earlier during the day, the president met Victoria Governor Linda Dessau and opposition leader Bill Shorten.

Kovind will wrap up his Australia visit on Saturday.