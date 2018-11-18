Actor Kristin Davis believes she would not have been alive if she did not have the opportunity to star in “Sex and the City”.

The actor, who played Charlotte York for six seasons on the iconic HBO series, said her early success helped her to overcome alcohol addiction.

“I don’t think I would be alive. I’m an addict. I’m a recovering alcoholic. If I hadn’t found acting. Acting is the only thing that made me want to ever get sober. I didn’t have anything that was that important to me other than trying to dull my senses,” Davis said in an interview with the podcast Origins With James Andrew Miller.

The 53-year-old actor said she once feared she would not live to see 30, but being part of a big production helped her follow the path of sobriety.

“I didn’t think I would live to be 30. I started drinking very young and luckily I quit very young, before any success happened, thank goodness. Because my love for acting was so big when I was very young, I had something that was more important to me than just drinking,” she said.

“Sex and the City”, which ran from 1998 to 2004, also featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon.