Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has lost the trust vote and is set to meet the Governor soon to submit resignation. While the Congress-JD(S) government secured 99 votes, BJP secured 105 votes.

Stung by the resignation of 15 MLAs, the strength of Kumaraswamy government in the 225-member Assembly has reduced to 102 MLAs compared to the opposition BJP’s 105 MLAs plus two Independents.

As a precautionary move before the trust vote, Section 144 was imposed in Bengaluru for the next 48 hours following clashes between Congress and BJP workers. The party workers from both the parties indulged into a brawl after some from the ruling coalition allegedly tried to take away the two independents to make them participate in the trust vote.